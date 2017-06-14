BRIEF-Bezeq says searches have been taking place in co offices as part of ISA investigation
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
June 14 Transcanada Corp:
* Transcanada invests $2 billion to expand NGTL system capacity
* Transcanada Corp - will move forward with a new $2 billion expansion program on its Nova Gas Transmission Ltd system
* Transcanada Corp - Transcanada will engage communities and indigenous peoples as part of expansion
* Transcanada Corp - applications for various projects will be filed with national energy board starting in Q4 of 2017
* Transcanada Corp - construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
June 22 U.S. electric-car maker Tesla Inc has reached a preliminary agreement with Shanghai to explore production in the Chinese city, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bloom.bg/2twAd6z)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing