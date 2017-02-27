BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
Feb 27 TransCanada Corp
* TransCanada announces offer to sell 49.3 pct interest in Iroquois and remaining 11.8 pct interest in PNGTS to TC Pipelines, LP
* Says TransCanada's board of directors has approved sales of Iroquois and PNGTS
* TransCanada Corp - TransCanada, through its subsidiaries, currently holds an approximate 27 per cent interest in TC Pipelines, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.