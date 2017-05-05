May 5 Transcanada Corp:

* Transcanada reports first quarter 2017 financial results; strong results build upon transformational 2016

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share C$0.81

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenues $3,391 million versus $2,503 million

* Transcanada Corp - board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per common share for quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Transcanada-In late March 2017, 972 mw unit 30 at ravenswood generating station experienced unplanned outage as a result of a problem on generator

* Transcanada Corp - overall comparable earnings outlook for 2017 remains consistent with what was previously included in 2016 annual report

* Transcanada Corp - repairs to ravenswood generating station are underway and unit is expected to be returned to service in Q2 2017

* Transcanada - "advancing a $23 billion near-term capital program that is expected to generate significant growth in earnings and cash flow" through 2020

* Transcanada - $23 billion near-term capital program expected to support expected annual dividend growth rate at upper end of 8-10 percent range through 2020

* Transcanada Corp - in the process of seeking regulatory approval in nebraska for keystone XL while progressing commercial discussions with customers

* Q1 revenue view C$3.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: