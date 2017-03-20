March 20 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada seeks approval to proceed with north montney
mainline project
* Transcanada corp - transcanada has secured new 20-year
commercial contracts with 11 shippers for approximately 1.5
bcf/d of firm service
* Transcanada corp - it has filed a variance application
with national energy board to proceed with construction of north
montney mainline (nmml) project
* Subject to regulatory approvals, transcanada plans to
begin construction in first half of 2018
* Transcanada-Requested variance would allow co to move
forward with construction of majority of nmml project, at
estimated capital cost of about $1.4 billion
* Transcanada-Plans to begin construction in first half of
2018, with facilities being phased into service over 2-year
period, beginning in april 2019
