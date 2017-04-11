April 11 Transcontinental Inc

* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid

* To purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 2 million of class a subordinate voting shares

* Also to purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 442,349 of its class b shares