Feb 24 Transdigm Group Inc

* Transdigm Group Inc - unit is planning to offer an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior subordinated notes due 2025

* Transdigm Group Inc - also intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to replenish approximately $90 million of cash on its balance sheet