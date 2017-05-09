BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Transdigm Group Inc:
* Transdigm group reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.02
* Q2 earnings per share $2.78
* Q2 sales $873.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.16 to $9.40
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion
* Transdigm Group Inc - sees FY adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $12.09 to $12.33 per share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.22, revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028