May 9 Transdigm Group Inc:

* Transdigm group reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.02

* Q2 earnings per share $2.78

* Q2 sales $873.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $892.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $9.16 to $9.40

* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion

* Transdigm Group Inc - sees FY adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $12.09 to $12.33 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $12.22, revenue view $3.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S