March 8 TransDigm Group Inc:
* On March 6, 2017, unit, TD Group and certain subsidiaries
of TransDigm entered into Amendment No. 2 -SEC filing
* Amendment permits, among other things, up to $1.5 billion
of dividends and share repurchases over the next twelve months -
SEC filing
* Amendment also increases general investment basket to
greater of $400 million and 8% of consolidated total assets
* On March 7, Board authorized a new stock repurchase
program permitting repurchase of portion of shares not to exceed
$600 million
* Stock repurchase program replaces previous repurchase
program, which had remaining amount of repurchases allowable of
about $213 million
