BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years
May 12 Transeastern Power Trust:
* Transeastern Power Trust provides operational update on renewable energy portfolio
* Transeastern Power Trust - production of its renewable energy projects for Q1 of 2017 was 19,570 MWH compared to 5,187 MWH in Q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - Q1 production for 2017 was up 14pct on a like-for-like basis, compared to production of 17,132 MWH for q1 of 2016
* Transeastern Power Trust - addition of BAIA Wind Project has acted as a hedge against expected Q1 seasonal lows in production by solar and hydro projects
Transeastern Power Trust sees offtake contracts,cost cutting measures to have positive impact on cash flows from hydro projects over remainder of year
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder