* FY net loss of 25.2 million euros ($27.07 million) versus loss of 46.4 million euros year ago

* Net cash burn for 2016 was 30.6 million euros (including 5 million euros linked to restructuring), versus 34.8 million euros in 2015

* Cash and cash equivalents at Dec 31 4.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago

* Expects its cash burn to be around 30 million euros in 2017