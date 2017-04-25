April 25 Transgene SA:
* EUR 50.7 million ($55.5 million) in cash and cash
equivalents as of March 31, 2017
* Q1 cash burn in line with expectations
* Q1 operating revenue EUR 1.9 million versus EUR 2.0
million year ago
* Cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial
assets and other financial assets stood at EUR 50.7 million as
of March 31, 2017, compared to EUR 56.2 million as of December
31, 2016
* Cash burn was EUR 5.5 million in Q1 of 2017, versus EUR
8.2 million for same quarter last year
* Transgene confirms that it expects 2017 cash burn to be
around EUR 30 million
