BRIEF-Apple files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
April 28 TRANSIRO INT AB
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 0.6 MILLION
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE SEK 1.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: