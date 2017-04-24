April 24 Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc:

* Says board approved retirement of Emmanuel N. Nnorom as president/CEO of the co

* Appoints Adim Jibunoh as president/CEO of the co with effect from June 1, 2017

* Says Emmanuel N. Nnorom will remain as non-executive director on the board of the co