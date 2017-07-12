FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transnet says irregularities no longer taking place
July 12, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Transnet says irregularities no longer taking place

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Transnet Soc Ltd:

* Transnet's statement on reported irregularities

* External auditors submitted a report of reportable irregularities to independent regulatory boards of auditors

* Irregularities no longer taking place; affected senior officials suspended, legal action taken where appropriate, disciplinary actions are underway​

* Is no longer using affected suppliers and all payments have been put on hold until finalisation of legal investigation, where monies will be recovered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

