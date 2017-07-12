BRIEF-Transnet says irregularities no longer taking place

1 Min Read
July 12 (Reuters) - Transnet Soc Ltd:
* Transnet's statement on reported irregularities
* External auditors submitted a report of reportable irregularities to independent regulatory boards of auditors
* Irregularities no longer taking place; affected senior officials suspended, legal action taken where appropriate, disciplinary actions are underway
* Is no longer using affected suppliers and all payments have been put on hold until finalisation of legal investigation, where monies will be recovered