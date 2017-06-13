June 13 Transocean Ltd:

* Transocean Ltd. Announces cash tender offers

* Commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to U.S. $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of a series of notes

* Transocean ltd - tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 11, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Transocean