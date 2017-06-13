BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 13 Transocean Ltd:
* Transocean Ltd. Announces cash tender offers
* Commenced cash tender offers to purchase up to U.S. $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of a series of notes
* Transocean ltd - tender offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 11, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Transocean
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.