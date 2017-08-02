FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32
August 2, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Transocean Ltd Q2 loss per share $4.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transocean Ltd

* Transocean ltd. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $751 million versus $785 million

* Q2 loss per share $4.32

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss attributable to controlling interest was $4.32 per diluted share​

* Transocean Ltd - ‍contract backlog was $10.2 billion as of july 2017 fleet status report.​

* Transocean Ltd - qtrly total drilling fleet utilization 44% versus 47%‍​

* Transocean - qtrly ‍adjusted net income $1 million, excluding $1.691 billion items related to previously announced $1.597 billion loss on jackup fleet​ divestiture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

