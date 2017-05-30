UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
May 30 Transocean Ltd
* transocean-on may 23, subsidiaries of co entered asset and share purchase agreement with borr drilling limited and certain of its affiliates - sec filing
* Transocean-To sell 10 high-specification jackups, novate contracts relating to construction of 5 high-specification jackups, related assets, to borr
* Transocean ltd - during q2 2017, company expects to recognize an estimated loss of approximately $1.6 billion associated with impairment of certain assets
* Transocean - as co continues to evaluate long-term competitiveness of its fleet, additional rigs may be identified as candidates for sale or disposal Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2r8VB2x) Further company coverage:
* Received $8.3m in follow-on orders from a defense prime contractor for computing modules
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges