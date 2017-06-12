BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to increase size of Polish IPO
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
June 12 Transunion
* Transunion appoints Suzanne P. Clark and Thomas L. Monahan to its board of directors
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees