BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 25 Transunion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.42
* Qtrly revenue $455.0 million versus $405.7 million
* Transunion - FY 2017 consolidated revenue expected to be between $1.845 billion and $1.86 billion, an increase of 8 to 9 percent on a constant currency basis
* For Q2 of 2017, consolidated revenue is expected to be between $460 million and $465 million
* Transunion says Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43
* Q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.42 and $0.43
* FY 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.74 and $1.79
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $461.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2pgG9kC) Further company coverage:
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022