BRIEF-Transunion reports quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.47/shr

July 25 (Reuters) - Transunion
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.34
* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Qtrly total revenue was $475 million, an increase of 12 percent compared with Q2 of 2016
* Transunion - for Q3, consolidated revenue expected to be between $470 million and $475 million
* Transunion says for full year of 2017, raising revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance
* Transunion - for Q3, adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.45 and $0.46
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion
* Transunion says adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $730 million and $740 million in 2017
* Transunion says adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.79 and $1.82 in 2017
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $472.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $464.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Transunion - on July 21, board of directors appointed Todd Cello to succeed Hamood as executive vice president and chief financial officer