June 23 Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Ltd

* FY revenue for year was hk$344.2 million, representing a decrease of 11.2%

* Final dividend of hk2.0 cents per ordinary share is proposed for year ended 31 march2017

* Group's loss for the year was hk$1.5 million, down 104.8% from the profit of hk$31.0 million for the last year