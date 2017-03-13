Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Travelers Companies Inc
* Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
* Travelers Companies Inc - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal counsel to Travelers in this transaction
* Travelers will fund transaction through a combination of debt financing and internal resources
* Travelers Companies Inc says transaction is expected to have an insignificant impact on travelers' 2017 and 2018 earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.