June 2 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :

* Lone gunman barged into Resorts World Manila firing shots and setting gaming tables on fire‍​‍​‍​

* "Security team and bureau of fire protection are currently conducting search and rescue operations on all floors"

* "We have been informed of several casualties, the number and identities of whom have yet to be determined"