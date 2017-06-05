June 5 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :

* Confirm that there were 35 casualties in this tragic incident, of which 13 are employees and 22 are guests

* Refute claims circulating online that there were two assailants involved in incident

* Identities of two employees and four guests are still being validated as of this time‍​

* Reiterates that there was only one gunman involved in the attack