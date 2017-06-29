June 29 Travelsky Technology Ltd:

* Company entered into Qingdao Cares subcontract agreement with Qingdao Cares

* Company has agreed to subcontract to Qingdao Cares construction of departure system for Jiansanjiang Airport project

* Deal for consideration of rmb16.7 million

* Company also entered into Dongbei Cares subcontract agreement with Dongbei Cares

* Company has agreed to subcontract to Dongbei Cares construction of departure system for Jiansanjiang Airport project

* Consideration for Dongbei Cares deal is rmb6 million