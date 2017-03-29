BRIEF-Heren Health says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 29 Travelsky Technology Ltd :
* Board recommended distribution of a final cash dividend of RMB0.222 per share for year 2016
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of co was approximately RMB2,421.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 26.5%
* Total revenue amounted to approximately RMB6,223.2 million, an increase of approximately 13.7%
* Estimates that group's planned capital expenditure for 2017 will amount to approximately RMB2,205.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Says its top shareholder, representative director of the company, cut stake in the company to 42.7 percent from 56.4 percent