April 27 Travelzoo Inc

* Travelzoo reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $28.4 million

* Travelzoo inc says as of march 31, 2017, travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million

* Travelzoo inc says in asia pacific, unduplicated number of members was 3.6 million as of march 31, 2017, up 2% from march 31, 2016