May 30 Travelzoo

* Travelzoo - on May 22, Holger Bartel, co's global CEO & who previously served as chairman of board and global CEO, left co's board of directors - SEC filing

* Travelzoo - Ralph Bartel will serve as new chairman of board

* Travelzoo - "company believes that separation of roles of chairman of board and CEO represents best practice in corporate governance" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qvzSDr) Further company coverage: