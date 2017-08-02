BRIEF-Travis Perkins first half operating profit falls 2.1 pct

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Travis Perkins Plc
* Revenue 3,221 million stg versus 3,113 million stg, up 3.5 percent
* Revenue grew by 2.7% on a like-for-like basis
* Adjusted profit before taxation 175 million stg versus 184 million stg, down (4.9)%
* Adjusted operating profit 2.1% lower at £190m largely due to challenging plumbing & heating market and recent investments
* Net debt of £377m, lower than June 2016 by £133m
* We remain cautious on macro-economic outlook for second half
* Remains focused on executing clear plans in place which will deliver strong cash generation and maximise returns
* Announced a transformation plan for plumbing & heating division designed to stabilise performance, create more options to maximise shareholder value.
* Interim dividend of 15.5p, an increase of 1.6%