April 27 Travis Perkins

* First quarter 2017 trading update - start to 2017 in line with expectations

* Total sales growth of 4.9% and like-for-like sales growth of 2.7%

* Strong performance by contracts division with like-for-like sales growth of 12.1%

* Consistent strong performance by consumer division

* Encouraging price initiatives delivered to recover input cost inflation

* Delivered solid like-for-like sales growth in Q1, with volumes across group, as anticipated, broadly flat

* Mixed trading conditions expected for remainder of 2017

* General merchanting total sales grew by 3.1%, with like-for-like sales declining 0.3%

* Underlying trading in plumbing & heating continued to be tough with a decline in like-for-like sales of 1.1%

* Reported rate of growth for consumer division slowed in Q1 at 2.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)