June 21 Trc Companies Inc
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit
agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec
filing
* Trc Companies- new senior secured credit facilities provide for
seven-year senior secured term loan facility in aggregate principal amount of
$325 million
* Trc companies- new senior secured credit facilities also provide for 5
year senior secured revolving credit facility in principal amount of $60
million
* Trc Companies Inc - proceeds of new term loan facility were used to fund
a portion of merger consideration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: