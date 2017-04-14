April 14 Treasure Factory Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 126,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3

* Shares repurchased price at 778 yen per share, or 98 million yen in total, on April 14

* Says it will retire the newly repurchased shares on April 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZNRVxP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)