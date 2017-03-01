March 1 Trecora Resources:
* Trecora Resources fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $54.2 million versus $60.5 million
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Trecora Resources - there were errors in accounting for
its equity in earnings from its investment in amak in second and
third quarters of 2016
* Says expect to achieve volume growth in second half of
2017
* Trecora Resources - company will restate forms for
quarters on or before due date for filing of its 2016 form 10-K
* Says second and Q3 forms 10-Q should no longer be relied
upon
* Trecora-While errors have de minimis effect on net income,
EPS for 12 months ended Dec 31, they do have impact on net
income of 2nd and 3rd qtrs of 2016
* Trecora Resources - has determined that it has a material
weakness related to its controls surrounding accounting for its
investment in amak
* Trecora-Due to material weakness, management to be unable
to conclude its internal controls over financial reporting are
effective as of Dec 31, 2016
* Trecora Resources - expects that remediation of material
weakness will be completed prior to filing of its Q1 2017 form
10-Q
