BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Tredegar Corp-
* Tredegar reports fourth-quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 loss per share $0.10 from continuing operations excluding items
* Tredegar Corp says capital expenditures are projected to be $36 million in 2017
* Tredegar Corp qtrly sales $204.8 million versus $217 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V