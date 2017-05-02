French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Tredegar Corp
* Tredegar reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Tredegar Corp - North American facility consolidation is expected to be completed in second half of 2017
* Tredegar - once North American facility consolidation is complete, annualized pretax cash cost savings are expected to be approximately $5-6 million
* Qtrly sales $221 million versus $207.3 million
* Tredegar Corp - total pretax cash expenditures for north american facility consolidation expected to be approximately $17 million
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount