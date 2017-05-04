May 4 Tree Island Steel Ltd

* Tree Island Steel announces Q1 2017 results

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly revenues increased by 1.3% to $63.0 million

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly volumes increased by 14.7% to 51,336 tons

* Tree Island Steel Ltd - "continue to move forward with increased planned production investments in United States and Canadian operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: