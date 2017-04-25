April 25 TreeHouse Foods Inc:
* TreeHouse Foods Inc announces definitive agreement to sell
soup and infant feeding business to an affiliate of insight
equity
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - transaction will have a negligible
impact on ongoing operating income of TreeHouse Foods
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - financial terms of sale were not
disclosed
* TreeHouse Foods Inc - will retain its tetra aseptic carton
business, which includes broth and other products that are
produced in another location
* TreeHouse Foods Inc- approximately 400 hourly and 60
salaried employees will transition from treehouse foods to
Riverbend
