July 20 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Q2 organic sales rose 3 percent

* Q2 EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, rose 21 percent to SEK 1,089 million (899)

* Q3 market outlook: demand is expected to be in line with Q2 adjusted for seasonal variations

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q2 core EBIT was seen at SEK 1,081 million