April 11 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd

* Intrinsic NAV seen decreaseing by c.2% to 361 cents per share from 367 cents per share at previous interim period

* EPS for HY 2017 will increase by 421% and HEPS will increase by 179% from previous comparable interim period

* HY NAV is expected to increase by about 24% to 299 cents per share from 241 cents per share at previous interim period