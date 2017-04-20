BRIEF-Gateway Lifestyle Group says FY17 underlying net profit guidance revised
* Sees FY17 distributable earnings expected to be about $39 million for FY17, down $4.2 million on prior guidance
April 20 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :
* Interim results for 6 months ended Feb. 28 2017
* HY net profit after tax amounted to 104.5 mln rand(2016: 27.8 mln rand) mainly as a result of sale of shares in mykonos casino.
* HY headline earnings per share increased to 1.8 cents (2016: loss of 2.3 cents)
* Intrinsic net asset value per share at period end declined to 361 cents from 368 cents at year-end.
* Cash reserves increased to 203.7 mln rand compared to 32.6 mln rand at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
