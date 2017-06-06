June 6 Tremor Video Inc

* Tremor Video appoints industry leader mark zagorski as chief executive officer

* Tremor Video Inc - Paul Caine, who led CEO search committee as interim ceo, will continue as chairman of board following Mr. Zagorski's appointment

* Tremor Video Inc - Zagorski most recently served as CEO of Exelate, a Nielsen company, and EVP of Nielsen Marketing Clou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: