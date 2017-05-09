BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Tremor Video Inc
* Tremor Video reports strong first quarter 2017 results; building on momentum, increases 2017 outlook
* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to $41.4 million
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.14
* Sees Q2 revenue $38.0 - $42.0 million
* Sees FY revenue $182.0 - $192.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $40.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $185.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028