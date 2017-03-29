BRIEF-Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology unit to own 20 pct stake in medical image firm for totaling 80 mln yuan
June 15 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
March 29 Trendlines Group Ltd
* Unit in partnership with Singapore General Hospital will receive a grant from Singapore Israel Industrial Research And Development Foundation
* Grant for development and clinical trial for its stress urinary incontinence product
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21