BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 13 Trevali Mining Corp
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa Zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$400 million
* Consideration will be paid to Glencore on closing of transaction and will consist of about US$244 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments
* Deal expected to be funded through combination of new senior secured credit facility,proceeds from private placement of subscription receipts
* Will acquire portfolio of zinc assets from Glencore, including 80% interest in Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia 90% interest in Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso
* Deal consideration will consist of approximately US$244 million in cash and issuance by Trevali of 175.1 million Trevali common shares
* Will acquire 39% interest in Gergarub project in Namibia, an option to acquire 100% interest in Heath Steele property
* Board of Trevali may terminate deal in favour of unsolicited superior proposal, subject to payment of termination payment of US$9 million
* Deal consideration will consist of 175.1 million Trevali common shares at a deemed price of C$1.20 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
