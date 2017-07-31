FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trex agrees to buy certain assets from Staging Concepts Acquisition for $71.5 mln
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 31, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Trex agrees to buy certain assets from Staging Concepts Acquisition for $71.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc:

* Trex Company Inc - co through its newly-formed unit entered into definitive asset purchase agreement with Staging Concepts Acquisition, Llc

* Trex Company - to acquire certain assets and assume certain liabilities relating to assumed assets for $71.5 million

* Trex Company - company primarily used cash on hand and a portion of funding from its existing revolving credit facility to acquire assets

* Trex Company- company signed a guaranty relating to performance of buyer under agreement - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2vZ0uMb Further company coverage:

