BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corp
* Trez capital senior mortgage investment corp - board of directors has declared a special distribution of $0.66 per class a share of company
* Trez capital senior mortgage investment - special distribution will be paid on may 29, 2017 to holders of class a shares of record on may 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd