BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
June 6 TRI Pointe Group Inc-
* TRI Pointe Group, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of $300 million of senior notes due 2027
* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.25% per year and will mature on june 1, 2027
* TRI Pointe Group - intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay about $200 million of borrowings under its $625 million unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.