June 5 Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri pointe group, inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2027

* Tri pointe group inc - expects that notes will have a ten-year maturity

* Tri pointe group - to use net proceeds to repay about $200 million of borrowings under its $625 million unsecured revolving credit facility