April 26 TRI Pointe Group Inc
* TRI Pointe Group, Inc reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $392 million versus I/B/E/S view $365.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - backlog units at quarter end of
1,734 homes compared to 1,534, an increase of 13%
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter
end of $1.0 billion compared to $891.5 million, an increase of
14%
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - new home orders increased 13% to
1,299 homes for q1 of 2017, as compared to 1,149 homes for same
period in 2016
* TRI Pointe Group - for q2 2017, co expects to open 18 new
communities, close out of 14, resulting in 127 active selling
communities as of June 30, 2017
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - anticipates delivering about 58% of
its 1,734 units in backlog as of march 31, 2017 at an average
sales price of about $550,000
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - reiterating its FY original
guidance of growing average selling communities by 10%,
delivering between 4,500 and 4,800 homes
