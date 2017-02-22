BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 22 Tri Pointe Group Inc
* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $770.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.9 million
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $661.1 million compared to $697.3 million, a decrease of 5%
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - qtrly new home orders of 909 compared to 753, an increase of 21%
* Tri Pointe Group Inc - for full year 2017, company is reiterating its guidance from their investor day this past November
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017